Hearts 21st century XI - Vote for the striker (2)

The Evening News is putting together the best Hearts XI of the 21st century, and we are asking for the fans to vote.

Here are each of the five nominees...

This list includes two Scottish Cup winners in Roman Bednar and Stephen Elliott. There's also a place for Mark de Vries, who was the club's top goalscorer for consecutive seasons from 2002-2004 and famously netted four goals on his full debut in a 5-1 win over Hibs. Ricardo Fuller gets a nomination for a superb loan spell in 2001-02, while Steven Naimsith finds himself among the five for his exploits over the past two campaigns.

Cast your vote to see who will be starting up front for the Hearts XI of the 21st century.