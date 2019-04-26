Hearts agree new deal with season ticket partner after Zebra finance fiasco

Hearts have agreed a deal with an unnamed company to become their new season ticket partner.

Hearts, along with Hibs, were left in the lurch in March when finance provider Zerba Finance terminated agreement not long after the club’s released their season ticket options for the 2019/2020 campaign.

Hearts supporters have been boosted with the news the club has agreed a deal with a new season ticket partner. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson

While Hibs set up a new partnership with V12 Retail Finance, Hearts have continued to review their options before selecting “the most appropriate supplier who can offer our supporters the same financing options as Zebra”.

The club have confirmed that an agreement has been reached and have extended the renewal period.

A statement on the official website read: “We are pleased to advise that we have now entered into an agreement with a new funding partner, who will be offering the same options as Zebra, both in terms of length of financing arrangement and financing rates.

“As with any new arrangement of this nature, various procedures need to be implemented by our new supplier in order to achieve our ‘go-live’ date, however, we are confident we will be up and running by Friday 10th May.

“As a result, we have decided to extend the season ticket renewal window until Friday 31st May. The dates for any season ticket seat moves, following this extended renewal period, will be advised nearer the time.”

Fans who had already signed up for finance for next season will be unaffected.

