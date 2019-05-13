Hearts and Celtic learn who will referee Scottish Cup final

The Scottish Football Association have announced the referee for this year's Scottish Cup final between Hearts and Celtic.



Willie Collum will take charge of the season's showpiece at Hampden Park on May 25.

The tie will be his second Scottish Cup final having been the man in the middle when Inverness Caledonian Thistle beat Falkirk to lift the trophy in 2015.

Collum is regarded as one of Scotland's top referees and, as such, has been handed the task of officiating the climax to season 2018/19.

He will be assisted on the day by Alan Mulvanny and Ralph Gordon, with Don Robertson on fourth official duties.