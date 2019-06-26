Hearts and Hibs colts teams handed tricky Challenge Cup ties

Hearts Colts will travel to Albion Rovers in the first round of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup, while Hibs Colts landed a home tie against Elgin City.

The tournament is under new sponsorship this season and the youth sides of both Edinburgh clubs have been handed difficult starts.

Albion Rovers are managed by the former Hibs winger Kevin Harper and finished ninth in Scotland's League Two last season. They will host Hearts Colts at Cliftonhill on August 6 or 7, with the winner at home Cowdenbeath in the second round.

Gavin Price's Elgin finished one place above Rovers last season and they travel to Easter Road to face the Hibs youngsters. Whoever prevails in that tie will meet Brechin City away. Elgin also face Hibs' first team in the Betfred Cup group stages next month.

The Callenge Cup permits Premiership clubs to enter Under-20 sides to encourage youth development and both Hearts and Hibs want their players to embrace the experience.

Elsewhere, Edinburgh City enter the tournament in the second round and will face one of their League Two rivals, Stenhousemuir, at Ochilvew on August 13 or 14.