Hearts and Hibs fans reveal the one position their clubs need to strengthen - and it is not a surprise

Hearts and Hibs fans won't thank you for stating they have things in common.

Hearts and Hibs fans want their managers to sign a striker. Picture: SNS

This season already there are some similarities on either side of the Capital.

Both fans have been largely unimpressed with their respective starts to the season, whether it is results or general on field performances.

Hearts boss Craig Levein and Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom have both faced criticism from their supporters, and it isn't even September.

Fans of both sides also share the same desire in terms of which position their club should strengthen before the transfer window closes a week on Monday at 5pm.

A poll run by the Edinburgh Evening News for supporters of the clubs revealed that a striker should be a priority.

More than half of the Hearts voters chose a centre-forward, while 40 per cent of Hibs supporters want another attacking option.

It has been a common theme on social media with regards to the Tynecastle side, with fans pleading with the club to announce either Kyle Lafferty or Jason Cummings.

Neither player is on the club's radar but with the team having passed up a number of opportunities in the league and Betfred Cup it is felt that a goalscoring forward is required.

Creative midfielder and winger also got a decent portion of the vote but that could be solved with the arrival of Ryotaro Meshino on loan from Manchester City, described as "different" and someone who will take on defenders and shoot.

Meanwhile, at Easter Road, Heckingbottom has spent six-figures bringing in Christian Doidge from Forest Green Rovers with Florian Kamberi and Oli Shaw already at the club.

The Swiss forward has been linked with a move away with Swiss giants Basel scouting the player.

As for Shaw, he may look for more game with St Johnstone among the Premiership teams keen on the 21-year-old.

If one or both depart it would leave Hibs desperately short.

Heckingbottom has ruled out a move for former player Cummings and suggested that they would only dip into the market if Shaw was to leave.

Another position emerged as one the club could do with adding to: central midfield. The role gained 30 per cent of the vote.