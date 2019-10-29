Hearts and Hibs find out Betfred Cup semi-final referees

The referees for the Betfred Cup semi-finals have been announced by the Scottish FA.

By Craig Fowler
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 2:40 pm
Updated Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 2:43 pm

Bobby Madden will take charge of Saturday's match between Hibs and Celtic.

This will be the second time that each side have encountered the whistler this season. Madden was in the centre as Celtic defeated arch-rivals Rangers at Ibrox in early September, while Hibs haven't encountered the 41-year-old since beating Arbroath in the Betfred Cup group stages.

The referee for Sunday's match between Rangers and Hearts will be John Beaton.

John Beaton will take charge of Rangers v Hearts. Picture: SNS

The official was in charge when Rangers lost to Aberdeen in last season's semi-final at Hampden.

He was also the referee when Hearts bettered Hibs at Easter Road earlier this campaign.