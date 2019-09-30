Hearts and Hibs fixture changes as festive Edinburgh derby moved for TV

Have your say

Hearts and Hibs fans could be in for a festive treat with the first Tynecastle derby confirmed for Boxing Day.

The fixture has been moved to a 12.30pm kick-off for television.

The game, which will be the clubs' penultimate match of 2019, will be shown live on Sky Sports.

It will be the first time Hearts and Hibs have met on Boxing Day since 2006 when the Gorgie side prevailed 3-2 in a thriller at Tynecastle.

Last season the teams met at Easter Road on 29 December, a game which was won by an Olly Lee strike for Craig Levein's men.

Hearts' rearranged fixture with Celtic has also been confirmed for December.

The teams were scheduled to meet on Saturday, 2 November but with both sides in Betfred Cup semi-final action that weekend it has been switched to Wednesday, 18th December. The game will be live on BT Sport.

Meanwhile, Hibs v Rangers will meet under the lights at Easter Road on a Friday night for the second season running.

The match, scheduled for Saturday, 21 December, has been moved forward with a 7.45pm kick-off on the 20th. It will be shown live on BT Sport.

