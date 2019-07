Have your say

Hearts and Hibs have discovered their opponents in the Betfred Cup second round.

Hibs will host Championship side Morton at Easter Road, while Hearts - who were unseeded for the draw - travel to fellow Premiership side Motherwell.

The ties are due to be played on the weekend of August 17.

Full draw: Hibs v Morton; Partick Thistle v Ross County; Motherwell v Hearts; Dundee v Aberdeen; Celtic v Dunfermline; Forfar Athletic v Livingston; Kilmarnock v Hamilton; East Fife v Rangers.