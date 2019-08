Have your say

The Scottish Professional Football League has announced the date for the Betfred Cup quarter-finals.

All the ties - including Kilmarnock v Hibs at Rugby Park and Hearts v Aberdeen at Tynecastle - will kick off at 7.45pm on Wednesday, September 25.

The match between Livingston and Rangers has been selected for live television broadcast by BT Sport.

Celtic take on Partick Thistle in the other last-eight match.