Hearts and Hibs learn referee appointments for St Mirren and Celtic matches

The referees for Hearts' trip to Paisley to face St Mirren and Hibs' home match against Celtic on Saturday have been confirmed.

The Easter Road clash will be overseen by Kevin Clancy, who will be assisted by Alan Mulvanny and Ralph Gordon, with Nick Walsh on fourth-official duties.

On duty at the Simple Digital Arena is Andrew Dallas, with Douglas Ross and Andrew McWilliam running the line. The fourth official is Greg Aitken.

Dallas hasn't yet taken charge of a game involving Hearts this season - or in fact this year. Stats show the last Hearts match he refereed was the 2-2 draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in December 2018.

Clancy has already taken charge of two Hibs matches this season - the 2-0 defeat at Rugby Park and Hibs' 2-0 win over Alloa in the Betfred Cup group stages.

It will, however, be just his second match involving Hibs and Celtic - he was the man in the middle for the Hoops' 4-2 Betfred Cup semi-final win at Hampden in 2017.