Hearts and Hibs learn SFA licence awards as clubs graded on ground, team, youth and more

Hearts and Hibs have been awarded Scottish FA licence awards after the Capital clubs were graded on a host of criteria.





Scottish football's governing body recently published a breakdown of how each Scottish Premiership side from the 2018/19 season scored. All clubs were scrutinised over Legal / Admin / Finance and Codes; Youth; First Team and Ground, with an overall award being granted.

Hibs received gold for all four categories, earning them an overall gold award.

However Hearts, who scored gold for Legal / Admin / Finance and Codes, Youth and First Team, were awarded silver for Tynecastle Park stadium, giving them an overall award of silver.

Hibs were the only club outwith Celtic - who received a platinum award - to receive gold awards across the board.

Rangers scored gold for Ground, First Team and Youth but were awarded silver for Legal / Admin / Finance and Codes, giving them an overall award of silver.

Aberdeen were given a silver award after scoring gold in all categories apart from Ground, for which they received silver.

Kilmarnock were also given a silver award along with Hamilton and Motherwell.

Livingston were the only club not to receive at least one gold award. The West Lothian side were scored bronze for every category they were marked on and were refused a UEFA licence award along with Hamilton and St Mirren.



However, the Buddies secured an overall gold award due to category gold for Ground, First Team and Legal / Admin / Finances and Codes, and a category silver for Youth.



St Johnstone made a marked improvement, winning a gold award when they had only managed bronze this time last year.

Dundee, who were relegated after a poor 2018/19 campaign, received an overall bronze rating, but did manage gold for their first team.