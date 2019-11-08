Hearts and Hibs' managerial 'target' wanted as new Northern Ireland boss - Jack Ross in talks over Easter Road switch as Tynecastle side miss out on Derek Adams

Michael O'Neill's decision to take the Stoke City job could have ramifications for Hearts and Hibs in their search for a new manager.

The Northern Ireland boss has agreed to move to the team bottom of the English Championship.

In turn, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is the leading candidate to replace O'Neill, according to The Athletic.

Stephen Robinson is the frontrunner for the Northern Ireland job. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Steelmen boss was installed as favourite to takeover from the departed Craig Levein at Tynecastle, while he has previously been linked with a switch to Hibs, who are on the lookout for a new boss following the sacking of Paul Heckingbottom.

Yet, Robinson is likely to make the switch to Northern Ireland with O'Neill understood to have an influence in who replaces him. Robinson worked under him at Euro 2016 when the team qualified for the knockout stages.

He will cost £125,000 in compensation to Motherwell.

Other targets

Hibs have held talks with Jack Ross, according to reports. Picture: SNS

The man O'Neill will replace at Stoke City is Nathan Jones. The Scottish Sun have reported that Hibs have made an approach to the 46-year-old, ex-Luton manager, while they have held talks with Jack Ross, who is overwhelming favourite with the bookies.

The club's CEO Leeann Dempster revealed on Thursday that they aim to make an appointment by the end of the month.

Eddie May, Grant Murray and Steven Whittaker will oversee the team for the trip to Perth to face St Johnstone on Saturday.