Hearts and Inverness confirm benefit match for Angus Beith

Hearts will host Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Tynecastle Park next month in a benefit game for injury-struck Angus Beith.

The 23-year-old midfielder was sadly forced to retire from football in April due to a recurring hip problem.

He graduated from the Riccarton youth academy and played for the Hearts first team before joining Inverness last year. His two former clubs have now agreed to meet in a pre-season friendly for his benefit.

The game will kick-off at 7.30pm on Monday, July 8, with tickets priced at £6 for adults and £3 for concessions. Details of how to buy tickets will follow in due course.