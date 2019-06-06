Hearts announce first pre-season friendly

Hearts will begin their pre-season campaign away at Arbroath later this month.

The Edinburgh club are to visit Gayfield on Saturday, June 29, to begin their preparations for the new campaign ahead of a trip to Ireland.

The match kicks off at 3pm and tickets will be available at the gate on the day. Prices are £12 for adults, £6 for concessions and £14 for parent and child.

Hearts beat Arbroath 2-1 in a pre-season match last July thanks to goals from Aidan Keena and Ross Callachan.

They head to Dublin on Monday, July 1, to play Shelbourne and then face Glenavon in Lurgan on Saturday, July 6.