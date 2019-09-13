Hearts ban supporters over racist and sectarian abuse at Tynecastle

HEARTS have issued indefinite bans to two supporters for aiming a torrent of vile racist and sectarian abuse during the Scottish Premiership clash with Hamilton.

Fellow supporters alerted Tynecastle bosses to the incident during the 2-2 draw with Accies at the end of August.

An investigation was launched shortly afterwards and the club quickly identified two individuals.

It is understood the supporters were informed by a phone call earlier this week, before a letter confirming the action is sent out.

The Club have not disclosed the exact length of the ban , but neither fan is expected to be in attendance at Saturday's clash with Motherwell.

Hearts said: “The club can confirm that two individuals have been banned from the stadium indefinitely for the use of racist and sectarian language.

“As per the club’s Unacceptable Conduct Policy, any person engaging in unacceptable conduct of this nature will be the subject of an investigation which in this case has resulted in indefinite bans from Tynecastle Park.”