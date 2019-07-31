Hearts' Betfred Cup clash with Motherwell moved for TV

Have your say

Hearts' Betfred Cup last-16 clash with Motherwell at Fir Park has been brought forward for television.

The match will now be played on Friday August 16, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Steven Naismith and James Scott battle for the ball in a previous Fir Park encounter

The fixture will be screened live on BT Sport.

The Tynecastle defeated the Steelmen 4-2 in the 1954 Scottish League Cup final

The two teams have faced off 50 times in history, with Motherwell winning 20 matches and the Jambos 22. Eight games have ended in draws.

Hearts have announced ticket information, with adult briefs costing £15, concessions tickets £10 and juveniles £5. Concession prices apply to fans aged 60+ as well as 16-18 years and full-time students with valid matriculation cards.

Elsewhere, Conor Washington has emerged as a doubt for this weekend's trip to Aberdeen in the first league game of the season.