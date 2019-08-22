Hearts bolster squad with signing of US defender Maddy Brill-Edwards

Hearts Women have added American defender Maddy Brill-Edwards to their squad, with the 22-year-old in line to make her debut against Hibs on Sunday.

The versatile player, who can also fill in on the wing, has signed a deal until the end of the current season, and will help the Jambos' push for promotion from the SWPL2.

Brill-Edwards cut her teeth on the club and high-school circuits in her home state of Pennsylvania, and captained the College of Charleston in South Carolina last year.

Speaking to Hearts' official website, she revealed her decision to swap the Palmetto State for the Capital.

“I’d been looking around for a while and thought I was going to be passed up - but it worked out. I said, ‘okay - Scotland!’ Everything that I heard about the team and the club sounded fantastic.

“There seems to be a lot of development coming up and it’s really exciting to be a part of. Helping the team get into the next division would be amazing. Honestly, I’m just so happy to be here and playing."

Explaining that her former coaches in the States had helped convince her to cross the pond, Brill-Edwards added: "The team have been so welcoming, I’m adjusting to the accent… I’m getting there."

Andy Enwood could name the new signing in his squad when Hearts Women take on Hibs Ladies in the SSE Scottish Women's Cup fourth-round tie at Oriam on Sunday.

The match kicks off at 3.30pm with tickets available on the door.