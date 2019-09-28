Hearts can’t let standards slip at St Mirren, says striker Steven MacLean

Steven MacLean today acknowledged Hearts cannot afford to let standards slip heading to St Mirren after two colossal victories over Hibs and Aberdeen.

The Edinburgh club travel to Paisley after winning the Edinburgh derby and reaching the Betfred Cup semi-finals in their last two games.

That has raised confidence significantly, although MacLean warned that performance levels must be maintained.

“It does help but it is up to us. We have set the standard now and it is important that we continue to do what we’ve done in these last games,” said the striker. “First and foremost, we need to make sure we work hard and earn the right to win football games. Then hopefully our quality comes through in the end.

“The manager has spoken to us and said we have to look after our individual performances. On Wednesday night we gave away two silly penalties and that could have cost us so, if we can cut out them, then we will make it a lot easier fro ourselves as well.”

Hearts travel to St Mirren today seeking to avoid a comedown after the highs of their last two fixtures. “We have to make sure it doesn’t happen,” added MacLean. “The gaffer has said it as well, we have only won two games. We’ve done nothing. We did so well last year and we went to St Mirren and they turned us over big style. We’re under no illusions it’s going to be tough. Jim Goodwin will have them well organised.

“You knew when you played against him what you you were going to get. I’m sure his teams will be similar. We need to go there with the same energy and commitment, then hopefully our quality will come through.”