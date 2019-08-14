Hearts Colts face trip to Ireland to play Waterford in Challenge Cup

Hearts face a trip to Ireland after the Capital club's Colts side was drawn away to Waterford of the League of Ireland Premier Division in the third round of the Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup.

The wee Jambos defeated Cowdenbeath 3-1 at Prestonfield last night courtesy of goals from Dan Baur, Aidan Keena and Dario Zanatta, although Keena missed a 59th-minute penalty, and will travel to the Crystal County next month for their third-round tie.

The Blues - who have former Hibs striker Lee Power as chairman - finished fourth in last season's league, ahead of St Patrick's Athletic, Bohemians, Sligo Rovers and Derry City, but missed out on a European berth after UEFA ruled they were ineligible to participate, having reformed in 2016. They are managed by local lad Alan Reynolds, who three separate spells as a player with the club.

Elsewhere in the draw, Connah's Quay Nomads - who knocked Kilmarnock out of the Europa League - face a trip to Cove Rangers, Stenhousemuir host Welsh side The New Saints and Airdrie welcome Waterford's league rivals Bohemians to the Penny Cars Stadium.

Rangers Colts were handed an away tie to Ballymena United while Ayr United make the trip to Wales to face Wrexham. Kelty Hearts' reward for knocking out Annan on penalties at Galabank is a home tie with Solihull Moors of the Vanarama National League while Formartine United host Northern Irish side Glenavon.

The other eight ties in round three are all-Scottish affairs with Inverness Caledonian Thistle drawn to face Championship rivals Morton, Partick Thistle handed a trip to Montrose, St Mirren Colts against Stirling Albion, Dundee United-Arbroath, Clyde v Queen of the South, an all-League One affair as Raith take on Falkirk, Dunfermline v Alloa and Dundee v Elgin City.

Ties will be played on the weekend of September 7/8.