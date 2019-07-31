Hearts' Conor Washington an injury doubt for Aberdeen trip

Have your say

Hearts striker Conor Washington looks set to miss Sunday's Ladbrokes Premiership opener at Aberdeen.

The Northern Ireland international sustained an eye injury during the 2-1 Betfred Cup group win over Stenhousemuir and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Washington played no part in the 1-1 draw with East Fife last weekend, and remains doubtful for the trip to the north east on Sunday.

The 27-year-old will be given every chance to declare himself fit, but Tynecastle boss Craig Levein was cautious in his assessment.

“I don’t know if he will make it. Hopefully he will be available against Ross County next week but this weekend might be too soon."

Should he fail to prove his fitness, Washington will join influential midfielder Peter Haring and fellow forward Craig Wighton on the sidelines.

Levein added: “We are already without Peter Haring, obviously.

"Craig Wighton has had a slight problem with his knee. He has come out of training for a couple of weeks and it’s settled down.

"We just didn’t want to take any risks with him.”