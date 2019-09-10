Hearts' Conor Washington reflects on his two big chances against Germany

Hearts striker Conor Washington admits he should have taken one of the big chances that fell his way in Northern Ireland's 2-0 defeat by Germany on Monday night.

The Jambos striker led the line for the Northern Irish in their Euro 2020 qualifier against the Germans at Windsor Park and had two good opportunities to put the hosts ahead before the Germans prevailed thanks to second-half strikes by Marcel Halstenberg and Serge Gnabry.

Washington's first strike at goal came after only six minutes as he broke into the penalty box, but his effort was blocked by German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, while his second chance came in stoppage time in the first half when he couldn't convert a Stuart Dallas cross before the ball was eventually cleared by defender Jonathan Tah.

"I honestly couldn't tell you," Washington reflected as he pondered how he didn't score on the stroke of half-time. "I haven't seen it back. Stuart's fired it across and then out of nowhere the ball's just popped up. There was a big melee and I managed to get something on it but just not enough. Next thing I know, Tah's dived full-length in front of me to block it. I thought I was going to get another bite at the cherry but it didn't happen like that.

"It was a difficult touch to take (when Corry Evans' block rifled toward Washington for the first chance), to be honest, with the way it was coming but the next thing you know, (Neuer) is on top of you. He's made a good save at the end of the day."

Washington, speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, added: "At this top level, the chances have to go in, it's as simple as that. Obviously I'm disappointed as the two big ones fell my way and not to be able to convert them. As a striker you're always going to be critical and say you should be scoring those chances."

Washington is due to link up with Hearts team-mates this week ahead of Saturday's Ladbrokes Premiership match with Motherwell at Tynecastle.