Hearts: Craig Levein's 34-man squad analysed - who are the important first-team players, the back-ups and the ones who could move on?

It is not new information that Hearts have a large squad; full of internationals, experienced individuals, talented youngsters and some with little future at Tynecastle.

However, Gary Mackay's comments in the Evening News brought to light how bloated Craig Levein's squad may be with 34 players. It will rise to 35 when the club get the Ryotaro Meshino loan deal from Manchester City over the line. Taking Mackay's comments on board we look at each player's status within the squad; the players who are first on the team sheet, the important squad members and those who could do with a move away.

Brought in on loan from Manchester United to be No.1. Important first-team player.

1. Joel Pereira

Dropped to third choice. Very much back-up role now and could look for a move.

2. Zdenek Zlamal

Signed a new deal. Second choice.

3. Colin Doyle

One of the first names on the team sheet. No question.

4. Michael Smith

