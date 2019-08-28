Hearts: Craig Levein's 34-man squad analysed - who are the important first-team players, the back-ups and the ones who could move on?

However, Gary Mackay's comments in the Evening News brought to light how bloated Craig Levein's squad may be with 34 players. It will rise to 35 when the club get the Ryotaro Meshino loan deal from Manchester City over the line. Taking Mackay's comments on board we look at each player's status within the squad; the players who are first on the team sheet, the important squad members and those who could do with a move away.

1. Joel Pereira Brought in on loan from Manchester United to be No.1. Important first-team player.

2. Zdenek Zlamal Dropped to third choice. Very much back-up role now and could look for a move.

3. Colin Doyle Signed a new deal. Second choice.

4. Michael Smith One of the first names on the team sheet. No question.

