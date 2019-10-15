Hearts defender Aaron Hickey 'linked with Rangers' as Ross Wilson begins Ibrox shake-up
Rangers' new sporting director Ross Wilson is expected to recommend the Ibrox side prioritises Hearts defender Aaron Hickey as a key transfer target.
The former Falkirk chief left a similar role at English Premier League side Southampton to succeed Mark Allen, and is believed to have been keeping tabs on the teenager - who scored a derby winner against Capital rivals Hibs last month - while still at St Mary's.
Wilson will urge Gers boss Steven Gerrard to make a move for the £2 million-rated 17-year-old in January as the 36-year-old looks to shake things up at Ibrox, according to reports in The Sun.
Former Celtic youngster Hickey broke into the Hearts first team at the tail end of the 2018/19 campaign and his performance in the Scottish Cup final against his former employers caught the eye of Manchester City, who have also been linked with the player.
Hickey is under contract at Tynecastle until the summer of 2021 with Hearts chiefs eager to extend his contract.
Discussions are already taking place between club and player but Wilson is understood to rate the versatile youngster very highly.
Rangers' rivals Celtic would be due a percentage of any transfer fee paid, however, after inserting a 30 per cent sell-on clause when they gave Hickey the green light to join Hearts last year.