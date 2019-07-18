Hearts defender says sky is the limit for Hearts this season

Craig Halkett insists there are no limits to what Hearts can achieve this season.

The defender is hugely impressed with the squad Craig Levein has assembled at Tynecastle and feels his new team are set for a fruitful campaign.

“We could have a great season but I don’t think we should set any limits,” said Halkett. “I don’t think there are any limits. We have a great squad with good numbers. We have top-quality players and I have seen in training just how good the squad is. I don’t think there is anything that can stop us this season.”

Hearts reached the Scottish Cup final last season and Halkett believes they are a club equipped to kick on and compete regularly in the cup competitions and at the top end of the Premiership. The former Livingston captain is relishing the prospect of competing at an elevated level this season.

“That is the reason why I signed for Hearts,” said the 24-year-old centre-back.

“They are challenging for cups, they are up at the top end of the table challenging for European places and that is the main reason I wanted to come here and play. At Livingston we were underdogs in nearly every game whereas here we are favourites in most games. It is a different kind of pressure but it is something that I am looking forward to.”