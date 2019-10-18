Hearts drop Peter Haring hint with Twitter picture
Hearts have given fans reason to be cheerful ahead of Sunday’s clash with Rangers.
The club tweeted a picture from training with Peter Haring heavily involved.
The Austrian has not played since the Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic and his presence has been sorely missed.
However, he is in line for a return on Sunday with the photo suggesting he will be involved and could perhaps start.
Haring went through much of last season with a hernia issue which the club hope was sorted over the summer.
The 26-year-old has trained throughout the week.
He could be joined by Uche Ikpeazu who was also involved. The Englishman was a big miss during the 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on the club’s last outing before the international break.