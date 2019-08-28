Hearts duo Michael Smith and Conor Washington in Northern Ireland squad for double-header

Michael Smith and Conor Washington have both been named in Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland squad for the friendly against Luxembourg and Euro 2020 qualifier with Germany.

Right-back Smith could earn his seventh and eighth caps while striker Washington is in line to win his 21st and 22nd.

There is a sizeable Scottish-based contingent in the squad, with Motherwell's Liam Donnelly handed a call-up following his impressive start to the season for the Steelmen while his Fir Park team-mate Trevor Carson is back in the fold after a period of time on the sidelines with DVT.

Callum Morris of Ross County returns to the squad for the first time since his involvement pre-Euro 2016, while Aberdeen's Niall McGinn and Steven Davis and Jordan Jones of Rangers are both named among the midfielders.

However, there is no place for Kyle Lafferty, who yesterday confirmed his transfer to Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 following his release by Rangers.

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson.

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Conor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith, Tom Flanagan, Callum Morris.

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Corry Evans, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Jordan Jones, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Thompson, Liam Donnelly.

Strikers: Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Paul Smyth.