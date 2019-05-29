Hearts earn an extra £1m as Tynecastle turnover soars

Hearts have earned record-breaking income exceeding £1.1million from catering and events at Tynecastle Park in the last year.



Non-matchday turnover increased by almost 40 per cent in the last 12 months, generating a seven-figure sum for the Edinburgh club.

The Gorgie Suite at Tynecastle Park hosts many glitzy events. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC

Tynecastle's new main stand is helping attract extra hospitality business and Hearts will open their new Skyline Lounge on the stand's top floor next month.

It will available as a wedding venue and includes a full glass frontage, an extensive roof terrace and state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment.

Hearts are now hosting extra events including stadium tours, lunches and meetings in the club museum, plus kiosk lunches in the main stand. Even the first-team dressing room is used for meetings if desired.

Graeme Pacitti, head of hospitality and catering at Tynecastle, said: "We have had a very strong 2018/2019. Our award-winning hospitality and catering team have gained a reputation for excellent service standards, which has seen us win not only repeat business but also a large number of new clients.

The club are able to stage theatre-style events at Tynecastle. Pic: Heart of Midlothian FC

"All of the team have had a part to play in our exceptional business growth, built on an ethos of continuously striving to deliver beyond client expectations."

Tynecastle was recently chosen to host the opening concert of the 2019 Edinburgh International Festival.