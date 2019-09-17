Hearts: Edinburgh derby ticket update - Craig Levein's men set to be backed by sell-out

Have your say

Hearts are on the verge of selling out their allocation for the Edinburgh derby on Sunday.

READ MORE: Hearts manager Craig Levein: I’m not burying my head in sand and I believe I can turn club around

Craig Levein's team head to Easter Road to face Hibs bottom of the Ladbrokes Premiership, still searching for their first league win of the season.

It comes after fan protests outside of the Main Stand at Tynecastle following Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Motherwell.

Around 1000 gathered in Foundation Plaza to demand the removal of Levein.

Yet, the club's poor form has not had a negative influence on ticket sales for the Hibs match.

Of the club's 3660 allocation there are only around 280 briefs left and could be snapped up today with them going on general sale this morning.