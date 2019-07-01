Hearts extend contracts of two promising youngsters

Have your say

Hearts have extended the contracts of promising duo Connor Smith and Chris Hamilton, the club have announced.

The two teenagers have been rewarded with extensions which will keep them at Tynecastle until the summer of 2022.

Chris Hamilton has signed a new three-year deal with Hearts.

Midfielder Smith made his full debut towards the end of last season in an Edinburgh derby at Easter Road and remained part of the first-team squad for the rest of the season.

Hamilton made his debut at Rugby Park in the last game of the 2017/18 campaign.

The defender didn't make a first-team appearance last season but did captain the reserve side to a cup final victory over Motherwell.