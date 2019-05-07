Hearts fans left frustrated by further Scottish Cup final ticket issues

Hearts fans have once again been left frustrated by technical issues as they tried to buy tickets for the Scottish Cup final.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Hearts fans at Hampden as their team booked a cup final appearance with a semi-final victory over Inverness CT. Picture: SNS

Briefs for the match with Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25 initially went on sale a week past Friday with supporters complaining of problems with the eticketing site, run by Ticketmaster. Only tickets for under 16s and over 65s were available before the problem was rectified.

After the first two tiers of tickets were completed, Hearts then allowed any supporter with at least one loyalty point to purchase, starting from 9am this morning.

However, there were once again problems with the online system, while supporters also had a hard time trying to contact the ticket office via telephone.

It is believed the issue was caused by the volume of interest from supporters, while those who complained to the club have since had their transactions completed.

Stuart Whyte tweeted: “Not working for people below 20 [loyalty] points. Please sort it out.”

Robert Martin asked: “Nearly 2 hours and still etickets not allowing purchases, any update? Is anybody out there?”

Bruce Runciman posted: “Ticket office not even taking calls now. Cut off before it rings.”

The online system started fully working later in the morning.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.