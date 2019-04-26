Hearts fans raging after confusion over purchasing tickets for Scottish Cup final against Celtic

Hearts fans trying to secure Scottish Cup final tickets have been left raging after apparent technical issues caused confusion when booking online.

Some fans reported that there was no option for adults to purchase tickets, and only the options available for concessions when trying to book through the online portal eticketing.co.uk.

The tickets for the big final against Celtic on May 25 went on sale this morning, but some fans have been left frustrated when trying to secure their seats.

Christopher Macbeth tweeted that only an under 16 and over 65 option was available saying: "The only option for cup final tickets are under 16 and over 65. If we buy them, to secure the seats can we upgrade in ticket office when we pick them up?"

Ewan Hall said: "Hello Hearts can you please let us know what to do. I'm trying to buy 3 adult tickets but despite you saying their is no issue I'd say this twitter feed begs to differ."

Stuart Lyon added: "Hearts ticketing for cup final a disaster - only over 65s and under 16s tickets available via ticketmaster! They should be renamed ticketdisaster!"

Graham Ross said: "Ticket master not allocating ADULT tickets. Only options are U16 and O65 in section C2. Other sections have the same problem. Have purchase but will need to top up payment and don’t tear off the concession!!"

When the Edinburgh Evening News attempted to access the screen to see if an option for adult tickets was there, the load time was estimated at between 0 and 30 minutes.

Hearts have been contacted for a comment.

Have you been affected? Let us know by contacting us on Facebook or Twitter.