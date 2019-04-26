Hearts fans snap up Scottish Cup final tickets despite technical issues

Hearts have shifted more than half of their allocation for next month’s William Hill Scottish Cup final against Celtic, as fans snapped up 13,500 tickets despite technical difficulties.

Tickets for the final went on sale at 9am on Friday but a glitch in the eTickets system led to just child and concession tickets being available.

Hearts fans bought more than half the club's Scottish Cup final allocation in an eight-hour period. Picture: SNS Group

Large numbers of fans resorted to buying concession tickets in a desperate bid to guarantee a spot for the May 25 showpiece.

Supporters took to social media to air their frustration at the error, with Hearts promising to switch concession tickets to adult briefs once the issues were resolved.

An update at 10am from Hearts confirmed the issue had been resolved, saying: “Ticketmaster have been experiencing issues with eTickets this morning, however, this has now been fixed.

“The issue meant supporters were unable to purchase adult tickets; this has now been rectified. Ticketmaster offer their sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

But despite the chaotic start to the sale, 13,500 Hearts fans have already secured their seat as the Jambos chase a ninth Scottish Cup win.

Celtic and Hearts were both allocated 20,220 tickets for the Hampden clash, with tickets remaining on sale over the weekend.

A statement from the Capital club read: “More than 13,500 briefs have been sold in an eight-hour period, meaning the wheels are well and truly in motion for a sea of maroon to greet the team as they emerge out onto the pitch of the national stadium.

“Fans with 20 or more loyalty points can still buy tickets, one per account subject to availability, over the weekend.”