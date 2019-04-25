Hearts fined over Aberdeen bust-up while Craig Levein learns misconduct charge punishment

Hearts have been fined £500 for their part in the mass confrontation during the Ladbrokes Premiership match with Aberdeen at Tynecastle last month.

The Dons admitted the charge and have also been fined £500, while Hearts were found guilty despite an appeal.

Hearts and Aberdeen players clash during the recent match at Tynecastle. Picture: SNS Group

Craig Levein, meanwhile, has learnt his fate after being charged with misconduct during a youth match.

The Jambos boss was on the sidelines for a recent Under-18 derby with Hibs but was not listed on the team sheet as being on the coaching staff, and has been censured by the Scottish FA.