Hearts fined over Aberdeen bust-up while Craig Levein learns misconduct charge punishment

Hearts have been fined £500 for their part in the mass confrontation during the Ladbrokes Premiership match with Aberdeen at Tynecastle last month.
The Dons admitted the charge and have also been fined £500, while Hearts were found guilty despite an appeal.
Craig Levein, meanwhile, has learnt his fate after being charged with misconduct during a youth match.
The Jambos boss was on the sidelines for a recent Under-18 derby with Hibs but was not listed on the team sheet as being on the coaching staff, and has been censured by the Scottish FA.