Hearts forward Ryotaro Meshino named in Japan Under-22 squad
Manchester City loanee preparing to fly home this weekend
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 10:09 am
Updated
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 10:12 am
Japan have named Hearts forward Ryotaro Meshino in their Under-22 squad for this month's Kirin Challenge Cup match against Colombia.
It is the second time in two months Meshino has been called up by his country following his international debut against Brazil's Olympic side four weeks ago.
The on-loan Manchester City player will leave Edinburgh this weekend to fly home and join his international team-mates.
They have six days of training planned before facing Colombia Under-22s in the 2019 Kirin Challenge Cup in Hiroshima.