Hearts forward Ryotaro Meshino named in Japan Under-22 squad

Ryotaro Meshino is in the Japan Under-22 squad

Japan have named Hearts forward Ryotaro Meshino in their Under-22 squad for this month's Kirin Challenge Cup match against Colombia.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second time in two months Meshino has been called up by his country following his international debut against Brazil's Olympic side four weeks ago.

The on-loan Manchester City player will leave Edinburgh this weekend to fly home and join his international team-mates.