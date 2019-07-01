Hearts goalkeeper Harry Stone signs first professional deal

Have your say

Goalkeeper Harry Stone has signed a full-time deal with Hearts, agreeing a two-year professional contract at Tynecastle.

The 17-year-old, who joined Hearts at Under-13 level, has been capped by Scotland at Under-16 and Under-17 level and will join Andy Kirk's reserve squad for the 2019/20 campaign alongside fellow academy graduates Jay Charleston-King, Arron Darge, Sean Docherty, Ryan Schiavone and Leon Watson.

Speaking to Hearts' website, Stone said: "I’m extremely thrilled to sign a professional contract.

“It’s a new experience for me and I’m buzzing just to get started with it and see how far I can go at this club.

“I’ve seen my friends – Aaron Hickey and Connor Smith – making their first team debuts and that attracted me to sign.

“The chance that Craig Levein gives to young players is phenomenal and you don’t see that at a lot of clubs.

“I’ve learned loads from Paul Gallacher. I’ve worked with him since he came in back in 2016 and he’s been top class throughout."