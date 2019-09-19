Hearts great John Robertson to be inducted into Scottish Football Hall of Fame

Hearts great John Robertson is to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

The former striker is one of five inductees who will be honoured at this year’s annual dinner at Hampden on Sunday 27 October.

Robertson, 54, is Hearts' all-time leading league scorer, netting 214 league goals in two spells with the Tynecastle club.

He is revered by Hearts fans, not least for his 27 competitive goals against city rivals Hibernian, a record for the fixture.

Capped 16 times by Scotland, Robertson scored 106 league goals in 202 games during his first spell in Gorgie, between 1981 and 1988.

After a short spell at Newcastle United he returned to Hearts and scored a further 108 league goals in 310 matches between 1988 and 1998.

He was part of the 1998 Scottish Cup-winning squad, Hearts' first trophy in 36 years, and left the club after the final win against Rangers to join Livingston as player/coach.

Robertson, currently in his second spell as manager of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, said: “I am so proud to hear I will be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame. It will be an honour and very humbling to see my name alongside so many legends of Scottish football including Hearts greats Dave Mackay, Willie Bauld, Bobby Walker and McCrae’s Battalion. I’m really looking forward to being at Hampden Park in October for the dinner.”

Robertson has also managed Hearts, Ross County, Livingston, Derry City and East Fife.