Hearts’ Harry Cochrane inspired to score more by Motherwell teenager David Turnbull

Harry Cochrane today revealed how Scotland’s rising star David Turnbull has inspired him to score more goals from midfield for Hearts.

The Motherwell player, 19, struck 16 times last season, but Cochrane would settle for five if he plays regularly for the Edinburgh club this season.

Injuries and illness hindered him throughout last term, so the Riccarton academy graduate is eager to make up for lost time.

“I’m looking at David Turnbull and thinking: ‘I need to score more goals.’ Hopefully this season I can find the net a bit more,” he said.

“I need to get myself in positions to score more often. If I get five goals, I’ll be happy. I don’t really know David but he is obviously doing really well. Everybody wants to score goals and that is my target for this season.”

Cochrane ended last season frustrated with his total of eight senior appearances. “I was getting told I’m still young and had time, but that wasn’t really in my head. I just wanted to play games,” he explained.

“Whether I’m young or not, I thought if I did it the first season that I could do it last season. I didn’t get to do it so I’m hoping to start this season well. I think I only played eight games last season, which is a big difference from my first year.

“I feel that, if I’m going to develop as best I can as a player, I need to be playing first-team games. I want to get my head down and work away to impress the gaffer. If I do that I’ll be delighted.”

Cochrane’s emergence early in season 2017/18 helped Hearts compensate for injuries – and doubtless saved manager Craig Levein wages on a new player. The 18-year-old intends to do the same again.

“To be fair, that’s what happened in my first season. I was playing a lot of games and we were low on midfielders. Arnaud Djoum and Prince Buaben were out injured. That’s how I got my first chance in the team and I did well. I’m just trying to replicate that season.”