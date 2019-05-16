Hearts heading to training camp ahead of Scottish Cup final

Hearts will head for a three-day training camp next week to prepare for the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Manager Craig Levein will take his squad to St Andrews straight after Sunday's final Premiership match at Celtic Park to get ready for the season's climax.

They will return to Edinburgh on Wednesday and then spend time at Riccarton fine tuning their plans.

Hearts meet Celtic in the league on Sunday and then again in the cup final at Hampden Park six days later.

Players will be rested again this weekend to ensure they remain fit and fresh for the final, which offers Hearts a chance to lift their first silverware since 2012.