Hearts hero Aidan Keena asked to take Betfred Cup penalty to show he can handle responsibility

A five-step run-up, stroke the ball high into the net and wheel away with arms outstretched. No bother.

Aidan Keena’s swagger in scoring Hearts’ decisive penalty-kick in Wednesday’s Betfred Cup shootout against Aberdeen proves he can handle even the most intense first-team scenarios.

Not only did the 20-year-old substitute approach manager Craig Levein and assistant coach Austin MacPhee asking to take a penalty, he strode forward with confidence when events transpired that his would be a potentially-pivotal kick.

He converted past Joe Lewis with aplomb to secure his club’s semi-final place against Rangers at Hampden Park. As an encore, the Irish striker wants more game time – starting at St Mirren tomorrow. He is not just coping with first-team demands, he is actively seeking them out.

“The gaffer and Austin were talking before the shootout. I just went over and said: ‘I want one.’ He [Levein] just said: ‘Right, there you go.’ I think he knows I’m quite a confident fella,” Keena told the Evening News. “I’m not going to shy away from it. I’m a striker, I’m here to score goals. It’s not going too well for me trying to score goals in open play but, if I get an opportunity like that, I’m not going to pass it up.

“I don’t know if I felt the pressure because I’m confident enough on pens. For me, it was just ‘go up and stick it away’. The fans were unbelievable when the Aberdeen pens were going wrong. They did their job, so it was up to us to stick ours away and we did.”

A 3-0 shootout victory following an enthralling 2-2 draw takes Hearts back to Hampden Park for November’s semi-final. Keena was Wednesday night’s hero but knows he may be back on the bench in Paisley tomorrow afternoon.

“All I can do is work hard in training and believe that the chances will come. When they do come, I need to take them. I believe they are there for me. Conor Washington is out for another couple of months, Steven Naismith is coming back but they might not chuck him in straight away seeing as he’s had a few injuries. Hopefully there is going to be game time for me. I’ll just stay fit and sharp and hope to get my chance.

“I can look at other players who have been in a similar situation to me. Jake Mulraney was on the fringes and not getting as much game time as he wanted. Then, towards the end of last season, he was arguably our best player. He’s got himself a new deal and he has become one of our most important players. If I just keep my head down and work hard, there’s no reason the same thing can’t happen to me.

“Wednesday was the first time I’ve played in a while so I just went out to do what the manager told me. He wanted me to get in behind and help Uche [Ikpeazu]. I’ve been a bit rusty and maybe not as sharp as I should have been but it will come.”

He certainly isn’t fretting. Keena is in his third season with Hearts and confidence has seldom been an issue.

“I hope the gaffer knows by now that I’m a confident person and I won’t shy away from anything,” he said. “Giving me a game in the [Scottish Cup] semi-final last season proved that he does believe in me; that he doesn’t think I will be fazed by a big game. It’s a game of football at the end of the day.”

If there has been the occasional moment of doubt, he has a strong support network within Riccarton including coach Jon Daly. “It’s great to have guys like him about. He’s Irish and a striker so he is easy to talk to if I’m wanting any advice. Steven MacLean is in my ear constantly as well. He is almost like another coach for me. Everything I do, he is on my back and keeping my levels up.”

Hearts should have rediscovered their collective confidence heading to St Mirren. Winning at Easter Road and earning a Betfred Cup semi-final place are both significant achievements after a wretched start to the league campaign.

“I think we have to be confident going there,” said Keena. “Although we are through to the semis, there are obviously still parts of our game we can improve on. We won’t get carried away with ourselves. We have a job to do tomorrow. Just because we’ve managed two big victories doesn’t mean Saturday is any less of a game. A win at St Mirren and hopefully we can get a few more.

“Before we went into these two games, we weren’t performing as we should be. We still knew if we won them then we would have a derby victory and a place in a semi-final. There was no reason we couldn’t turn it around in two games. I think we’ve managed to do that.

“If we go and get a win at St Mirren, hopefully we can forget about the start we’ve had and start climbing the table. A win tomorrow and we will be flying. We want a few goals, hopefully I get one myself.”