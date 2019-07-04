Hearts' hopes of keeping Arnaud Djoum fade as midfielder nears Asia move

Hearts' chances of keeping Arnaud Djoum are diminishing with the Cameroonian edging towards a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.



Al-Raed FC are keen to take him to the Saudi Pro League later this month after he finishes at the Africa Cup of Nations with his country.

Hearts had offered Djoum an extension to his contract, which expired in May, but they have not heard from him about his future plans.

The Edinburgh club handed his No.10 jersey to the returning Jamie Walker last week, although they will not completely give up on him until he signs a contract elsewhere.

The 30-year-old had been keeping his options open after becoming a free agent but the interest from Al-Raed is appealing.

Apollon Limassol of Cyprus offered him a contract which he rejected and the Greek club Panathinaikos were also credited with an interest.

Djoum joined Hearts in 2015 after leaving the Polish club Lech Poznan and saw his career reach new heights in Scotland.

He was called into the Cameroon squad and became a national hero by helping them win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.