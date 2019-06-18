Hearts interested in signing Leeds United's Dutch winger Jay-Roy Grot

Hearts are understood to be keen on signing Leeds United's Dutch winger Jay-Roy Grot.

The winger-cum-forward spent last season on loan with VVV in the Netherlands.

The club are looking to add the 21-year-old on a season-long loan deal for the upcoming 2019/2020 season.

However, the Jam Tarts face competition from the player's hometown club Vitesse Arnhem.

Grot was a £750,000 signing in the summer of 2017 from NEC Nijmegen but struggled at Elland Road in his first season with homesickness and adapting to the English Championship.

He will be familiar to Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom, featuring six times during the Englishman's time in charge at Leeds.

Jay-Roy Grot in action for Leeds United.

However, it wasn't a positive campaign, Grot faced criticism from the stands, even being booed onto the park on one occasion.

He returned to the Eredivise for the season just past, making 34 appearances and scoring six goals for VVV-Venlo.

Ahead of his loan, Leeds' director of football Victor Orta said: "We believe that Jay-Roy has a strong future ahead of him and we feel that regularly playing games is going to be a key part of his development."

His early-season form was enough to earn a call-up to the Netherlands U21 squad. He made his debut in November 2018 in a friendly against Germany.

At 6ft4in, Grot can play on the wing or as a striker, possessing pace, power and a strong dribbling ability. Two-footed, all six of his Eredivise goals last term arrived from the left.

With only Jake Mulraney and Callumn Morrison as out-and-out wingers in the squad, he would add competition on either flank as well as being an option through the centre.

So far manager Craig Levein has added ex-Livingston defender Craig Halkett on a free contract, while it was announced on Monday afternoon that Czech striker David Vanecek had left the club by mutual consent.