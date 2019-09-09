Hearts international round-up: Whelan wins 88th cap, youngster features for U21s, call-ups for U18 duo

Veteran midfielder Glenn Whelan won his 88th cap for Ireland as Mick McCarthy's side held Switzerland to a 1-1 draw, keeping them top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group after Denmark could only draw 0-0 with Georgia in Tbilisi.





The former Aston Villa man could feature again in tomorrow night's friendly against Bulgaria in Dublin.

Conor Washington didn't feature for Northern Ireland in their 1-0 friendly win over Luxembourg but the striker is expected to lead the line against Germany in tonight's Euro 2020 qualifier at Windsor Park.

Meanwhile, Steven Naismith has been ruled out of the Belgium clash.

The 32-year-old was omitted from the matchday squad against Russia and won't be risked against Roberto Martinez's side.

Bobby Burns was an unused sub as Northern Ireland Under-21s drew 0-0 with Malta in an Under-21 Euro qualifier on Friday night. He could feature tomorrow night with Ian Baraclough's side facing Finland.

Elsewhere in the Under-21s, Alex Petkov played the full 90 minutes as Bulgaria recorded a 4-0 win over their Estonian counterparts in their Under-21 Euro qualifier. The player, currently on loan at Clyde, could feature again when the Bulgarians take on Russia tomorrow night.

Connor Smith, currently on loan at Cowdenbeath, and Cammy Logan have both been called into Billy Stark's Under-18 squad for a tournament in Istanbul later this month.