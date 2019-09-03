.

Hearts: Is this Craig Levein's best line-up now the transfer window has closed?

It was a very quiet day at Tynecastle as the transfer window came to a close.

Nothing was expected in terms of signings with the majority of fans recognising this is a strong Hearts squad which has been underperforming. Craig Levein has taken the brunt of the fans anger and he will be hoping that he just about has his full squad available when big games come around after the international break. Could this be his best XI? (Long-term absentee Jamie Walker has not been included)

Was signed from Manchester United to be No.1.

1. GK: Joel Pereira

A certain starter. One of the clubs most consistent players.

2. RB: Michael Smith

The football brain in the defence and helps the side build from the back, and largely on the floor.

3. CB: John Souttar

Has been the best centre-back this season in a defence which has had its issues.

4. CB: Craig Halkett

