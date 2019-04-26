Hearts issue update to fans who couldn't purchase adult tickets for Scottish Cup final versus Celtic

Hearts have issued a response to fans who were unable to purchase adult tickets for the Scottish Cup Final online this morning.

Some fans reported that there was no option for adults to purchase tickets, and only the options available for concessions when trying to book through the online portal eticketing.co.uk.

The tickets for the big final at Hampden Park against Celtic on May 25 went on sale this morning, but some fans were left frustrated in their attempts to secure their seats.

Now, the club have issued a statement to those supporters informing them on how to pick up an adult ticket, even if they bought a child's one.

A spokesperson for the club said: "'Any supporters who purchased a concession ticket, as a result of being unable to buy an adult ticket, are asked to email tickets@homplc.co.uk if they wish to change their ticket to an adult ticket.

"We will ensure that all requested changes are actioned prior to postage."