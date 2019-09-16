Hearts’ Jake Mulraney: I’d back the gaffer 100 per cent – it’s a massive two games that could turn tide

Jake Mulraney insists bottom-of-the-table Hearts can improve their situation significantly by winning their next two games.

Manager Craig Levein was the subject of a protest on Saturday after a 3-2 defeat at home to Motherwell left the Tynecastle side a point adrift at the foot of the table five games into the campaign.

Their next two fixtures are away to Hibs in the league on Sunday and at home to Aberdeen in the Betfred Cup quarter-final three days later.

“A derby win would lift spirits massively around the club but it can’t just be one game,” said winger Mulraney. “It has to be more than that. We’ve got a massive ten days coming up. We could potentially have a derby win and be in a cup semi-final after the next two games so it’s a massive period that I feel could turn the tide. You look around the changing room and the different types of player we have and the leaders we have and I definitely believe that we can still finish high up the league.”

Mulraney has huge respect for Levein and believes the manager is equipped to ride out this storm. “It’s ridiculous to say it’s just the gaffer (to blame),” he said. “We’re the ones on the pitch. I’d back the gaffer 100 per cent. He’s been in the game a long time so I’m sure he’s used to people getting on at him at times. Mentally he’s strong.

“We try our best just to try and ignore that side of it and do our best for the team. The main focus is to try and get wins under our belts. We’re scoring goals but we need to start winning games. We get frustrated when we’re not doing what we’re capable of but we’ve got strong heads in the changing room and I’m sure we can turn it around.”