Hearts' Ladbrokes Premiership opener with Aberdeen to be screened on BBC Alba

Have your say

Hearts' Ladbrokes Premiership opener with Aberdeen will be shown on BBC Alba, the Corporation has announced.

The Jambos make the trip to Pittodrie on Sunday August 4, with the match put back a day due to the Dons' involvement in Europe.

The match, which kicks off at 3pm, will not be shown live on TV but will be screened "as live" by the BBC's Gaelic-language channel from 9pm until 11pm on the same day.

Craig Levein's side take on Stenhousemuir at Tynecastle tonight before heading to Methil to play East Fife in their final two Betfred Cup group matches.

Their first home league match is against Ross County on August 10.