Hearts launch new third kit for the 2019/20 season

Hearts have unveiled a new third kit for the 2019/20 season.

The Jambos have gone for a predominantly black kit to go alongside the off-white and blue away strip and the classic maroon home top.

The new third kit.

The black strip is complimented by maroon trim on the collar, shoulder panels, hem of the sleeves, the club crest and the logo of designers Umbro.

Both the socks and shorts are, too, almost all black.

The top also bares the words "pledge for life" referencing the Foundation of Hearts on the back of the neck.

The kit is already available to buy. The top costs £50 for an adult and £85 for the full kit.