Hearts learn ticket allocation for William Hill Scottish Cup final

John Souttar celebrates making it 2-0 in the semi-final with Uche Ikpeazu and Christophe Berra (right)
John Souttar celebrates making it 2-0 in the semi-final with Uche Ikpeazu and Christophe Berra (right)
0
Have your say

Hearts have been given an allocation of 20,220 for next month’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic, with tickets split equally between the two sets of supporters.

All Jambos with a season-ticket or a minimum of 20 loyalty points will be guaranteed the chance of a brief for the Hampden showpiece, with this group having from 9am on Friday, 26 April until 9am on Friday, 3 May to purchase their ticket. Thereafter, all remaining tickets will be available on on a first-come, first-served basis to those who attended last weekend’s semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.