Hearts legend John Robertson opens up on speculation over a Tynecastle return

Hearts legend John Robertson has spoken on the speculation linking him with a return to Tynecastle Park.

The record league scorer for the club with 214 goals, including 27 against Hibs, is amongst the favourites for the vacant managerial position following the departure of Craig Levein. He is currently Inverness Caledonian Thistle boss.

The last time Levein departed the club as manager in 2004 it was Robertson who replaced him before being relieved of his duties in 2005 after just 35 games.

John Robertson has spoken regarding the speculation linking him with a switch to Hearts. Picture: SNS

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the BBC, he said that he was fully focused on his current job.

"Every time there's a vacancy at Hearts, people ask questions," he said.

"I can't do anything about that. Due to my history with the club, you'll always get a mention. What do you want me to say, that I want to run down the A9?

"My job here is Inverness and I was out of the game for five years and they came and gave me an opportunity so my loyalty is to work hard, and keep working hard, at Inverness until I'm told differently."