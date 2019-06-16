Hearts linked with French striker Mikael Mandron

Hearts have been linked with a move for French striker Mikael Mandron.

With Craig Levein ready to offload Czech striker David Vanecek following his disastrous move from Teplice, reports suggest the Tynecastle boss could turn to 6ft 3in Mandron, who left Colchester United this summer.

Mandron spent the last two years at the JobServe Community Stadium after joining from Wigan in 2017. The 24-year-old scored 12 goals for the U’s in 89 appearances.

Mandron started his career at Sunderland aged 16, having come through the famed Clairefontaine Academy in his homeland. While at the Black Cats, he spent time on loan at Fleetwood, Shrewsbury and Hartlepool, before joining National League Eastleigh. It was there his form impressed Wigan enough to sign him on a two-year deal.

Hearts are keen to end Vanecek’s time in the Capital with interest from clubs in Slovakia, Hungary and his native Czech Republic. He started just four matches since arriving at Tynecastle in January and had his fitness criticised by club management. Vanecek, whose contract with Hearts runs until next summer, is due to report for pre-season training with the rest of his team-mates on Friday.